Kumkum Bhagya, 9th August 2022, Written Update: Rhea’s dream comes true

In today’s episode, Pallavi tells Rhea that she will make sure she will rot in jail. She takes her out. Rhea suddenly shouts waking up. She thanks god that it was a dream. She comes out and sees Ranbir and Prachi sleeping holding hands. She throws a vase. Prachi wakes up and sees Ranbir. She tells him that it's okay and he can sleep on the bed. Prachi goes to freshen up. She is about to faint but Ranbir holds her. Prachi hugs him.

Aryan thinks that they love each other so much and prays for them. Rhea tells Aaliya that Pallavi was throwing her out of the house and Prachi asked Ranbir to divorce her in her dream. Shaina tells her to think positively as Ranbir will kick Prachi out. Aaliya says morning's dream will come true. Rhea says she has a plan but it can backfire. She says they are stuck in the middle so they have to do this. Pallavi tells Vikram that she's going to ask Rhea to divorce Ranbir so that Prachi can stay without a problem.

A courier guy comes and says there's a courier for Pallavi Kohli and he will give it to only her. Aaliya pretends to be Pallavi and opens it and reads the divorce papers. Rhea hides the papers. Dida asks Rhea what she is hiding. Pallavi asks her to answer Dida. Rhea says she is in shock because of the papers. Rhea tears the papers and throws them on Pallavi. Pallavi raises her hand to slap her but Aaliya stops her.

