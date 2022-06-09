Kumkum Bhagya, 9th June 2022, Written Update: Prachi learns Ranbir knows about her pregnancy

In today’s episode, Rhea tells Pallavi that Ranbir is going to propose to her and that he is going to divorce Prachi tomorrow. Dida falls unconscious. Stanley is hiding in the cupboard. Ranbir tells Prachi that the door is locked. Prachi tells him that she doesn't like him. He thinks she's having mood swings. Ranbir goes to the bathroom and Prachi asks him not to come out. When he comes out, he sees her on the floor and goes to pick her up. She argues with him. He tells her that he did everything she wanted.

Prachi tells him that he left her and married Rhea. Vikram tells Pallavi he will tell everyone Rhea that Ranbir's wife is Prachi. Aaliya overhears and thinks of teaching him a lesson. Prachi and Ranbir get out of the room through the window and go to the terrace. He asks her about their first meeting. He tells at that time he saw a girl who made him want to live life and taught him how to love. She asks him why is he telling her this. He tells her that she is his whole life. He tells her he wants to live with her and start fresh. He tells her they are united by their kumkum bhagya and will never separate.

Prachi asks him if he's saying all this because he pities her. She tells him whenever he expresses his love, he goes back to Rhea. He tells her that even he was hurt many times but he never expressed it. He tells her that, that night he was going to meet her but he collided with something and fell on the road. He also tells her he knows everything that she is pregnant with his baby. Prachi gets emotional. He bends down on his knees and says sorry. Prachi sits with him and holds his hand emotionally.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

