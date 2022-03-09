Kumkum Bhagya, 9th March 2022, Written Update: Aaliya comes up with a cunning plan

In today’s episode, Rhea wiped her face and Aaliya enters the room. She yells and asks how did their plan fail and how do Ranbir and Prachi end up being together even after whatever they try to do. She asks where did the report go as she was definitely not lying as she heard the doctor tell Prachi that she’s pregnant and gets angry at how their plan failed. Aaliya asks her to calm down and Rhea asks her if she’s on Prachi’s side.

Aaliya asks her how could she even think like that. Rhea tells she’s not understanding anything and tells Aaliya that she won’t understand what she’s going through as her husband left her. Aaliya slaps and tells her to plan on her own and leaves. Rhea throws things around in anger. The next day, Pallavi and Vikram do the aarti for Mahashivratri. Pallavi asks Rhea to do the aarti with Ranbir and thinks she won’t let Prachi take her place. Prachi and Ranbir start chatting and Rhea comes and asks her to stay away. Prachi tells she doesn’t care about her and leaves. Rhea asks Ranbir why doesn’t he say anything to Prachi and he tells he doesn’t want to interfere and warns her to never try to harm Prachi again as he wouldn’t have spared her if not for Prachi.

Aaliya sees her and takes her to her room and tells Rhea that they keep failing at their plans as they challenge Prachi. She tells Rhea to surprise Prachi with her plans instead of challenging her. Rhea agrees. Aaliya tells her to mix a tablet she’ll give in Ranbir’s drink so she can take him to the room and finish their honeymoon. Rhea smiles and tells now she won’t lose.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

