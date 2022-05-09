Kumkum Bhagya, 9th May 2022, Written Update: Prachi to prove her innocence in 5 days

In today’s episode, Aaliya tells the police that Prachi wants to kill Rhea. Ranbir tells that it wasn’t for Rhea but for him as they both had a fight. The inspector asks him not to save Prachi. Ranbir tells that he’s just telling the truth. Prachi tells that Ranbir is lying and tells him that she doesn’t want his help. She tells the inspector that she wasn’t at home when the incident took place. Rhea asks where was she. The inspector gives 5 days for Prachi to prove her innocence after which if she fails to do so, they’ll have to arrest her.

They all return back home and Pallavi asks why’s Prachi with them. Prachi asks her where else should she go. Rhea tells that Prachi is back answering. Ranbir asks everyone to not accuse Prachi until she’s proven guilty and walks away. He calls someone and asks them to find out the truth to stop an innocent person from going to jail and disconnects the call. Prachi comes and asks him if he really believes she did such a thing. Ranbir tells her that he knows that she’s capable of it. Prachi asks him again if he thinks that. Ranbir tells her that if he agrees then she’ll say that she doesn’t want his help.

He says that she wanted him to go away from her so that’s what he’s doing and tells her that his opinion doesn’t matter as the court will give the verdict. Sahana comes and asks Ranbir to help Prachi but he walks away. Prachi goes to her room and sees Rhea sitting on her bed and asks why’s she there. Rhea marks the calendar and tells that in 5 days, she will be thrown out of the house and she’ll finally get everything and walks off. Prachi recalls Rhea and Ranbir’s words and cries.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya, 6th May 2022, Written Update: Rhea asks the police to arrest Prachi