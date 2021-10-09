Kumkum Bhagya, 9th October 2021, Written Update: Pragya loses the game against Abhi

In today's episode, Pragya and Abhi take on each other in a friendly competition. If he wins the game, Abhi says she'll have to listen to him for another 20 minutes. Pragya, overconfident in her abilities, declares that if he wins, she will obey him for 24 hours. Members of the family can select which side they want to be on. Pragya loses the game and worries about Abhi troubling her for the next 24 hours.

Mitali, Tanu and Abhi enjoy themselves. Tanu says they've come here to defeat Pragya in real life, not in the game, after Abhi departs. Alia says that Pragya will be defeated soon in real life. Pallavi gets a call from Rajeshwari. Rajeshwari claims that she has spoken with committee members and that they all want Pallavi to be the foundation's chairwoman. When she asks Pallavi to sign some documents, she invites her to tea.

Pragya and Sushma have a conversation regarding Abhi, who comes and mocks Pragya. Abhi and Sushma discuss Pragya's upbringing. Abhi and Pragya have a fun conversation.

Pragya and Abhi arrive at the office. Pragya expresses concern about the upcoming business tender. When Alia comes from Gaurav's cabin, Abhi inquires why she was there? Alia then recalls her encounter with Gaurav and how the two of them conspired to destroy Pragya. When Abhi inquires further, Alia responds that she is working with Gaurav Thapar. She claims that she is more effective as Gaurav's employee than as Pragya's servant.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

