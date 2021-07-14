Kumkum Bhagya July 14, 2021, Written Update: Alia and Tanu disrupt the auction

In the previous episode, Tanu and Alia make a dramatic entrance and barge in during the auction and announce that the auction can’t happen. Now let’s see what happened in today’s episode.

Pragya informs Sushma about Tanu and Alia (who had tried once to kill Pragya) and this ignites her anger towards them. But, Pragya stops Sushma from taking any steps and asks her to observe them and their intentions closely. Tanu and Alia announce that the bid is taking place without any consultation from the real owners which causes frustration and confusion among the bidders.

Moreover, the winner of the auction asks for the legal documents of the property from both Pragya and Alia, and a new revelation is made. It was found out that both of their documents were real and that it was a disputed property which further caused disinterest among the bidders. Due to all the confusion and chaos, bidders refused to buy the property.

Siddharth and Vineet visit a club where they run into Rhea. Siddharth is dumbfounded upon spotting her. Meanwhile, Ranbir surprises Prachi with a romantic candlelight dinner and tells her that he wants to capture this moment and remember it all his life. Prachi tells him that she is lucky enough to get him in her life and that she is glad to have found him and get married to him.

On the other hand, Pragya, Tanu, and Alia get into a heated argument and Pragya finally asks them that how does it feel to them to see her alive. This, leaves them speechless and Tanu diverts the topic by commenting that she isn’t that same Pragya or else, she would have done anything and everything possible for the love of her life – ‘Abhi’. Pragya clarifies that she isn’t that simple and gullible person that she used to be and that old Pragya died long back and won’t return. She is the changed version and would no longer fall for their games and tricks.

Let’s see what happens in the next episode. Will Pragya be able to auction the house, or will Alia be able to claim it. Stay tuned to see what happens next.

