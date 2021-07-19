Kumkum Bhagya July 19, 2021, Written Update: Siddharth and Rhea try to escape arrest

In the previous episode, Prachi and Ranbir decide to leave for Bangalore as they think Siddharth's life is in danger. Read on to know what happens in today's episode.

Pragya arrives at Abhi's house and sees him celebrate his victory after winning a game of carom. She warns him that the win at the auction was his first and the last win and that he can celebrate it all he wants because that will be the last time she will allow him to win. She informs him that she could have easily called the police and put him behind the bars but she chose not to. Abhi tells her that, he will win his queen (Pragya) in the similar way that he won the queen in carom. Pragya says that it is impossible and he should stop being so stubborn and instead be more realistic and practical.

Prachi and Ranbir reach Bangalore and search for Siddharth and Rhea. Meanwhile, Siddharth and Rhea are hiding in a room and making a plan to escape both police and Jack ( the drug dealer) in order to save their life. They get a call from Rhea’s friend Saniya who is held hostage by the drug dealer. He asks them to hand over the drug packet kept in Siddharth's back pocket (which Rhea threw) and is worth one crore. And, if they don't obey, then they will have to face harsh consequences.

Siddharth's secret informer informs that the police are after them and they will be arresting them right now. Upon hearing this, Rhea and Siddharth make a plan to escape the hotel. While they were doing so, Ranbir and Prachi arrive and ask the receptionist to let them meet him.

Police arrive at Rhea's and Siddharth's room to arrest them for selling drugs but are shocked to not find a trace of Rhea or Siddharth. To trace him back, the cops try to arrest Ranbir.

What will happen next? Will Siddharth come back to save Ranbir? Stay tuned to know what happens in the next episode of Kumkum Bhagya.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Credits :Pinkvilla

