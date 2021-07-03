Kumkum Bhagya July 3, 2021 Written Update: Pragya and Abhi finally come face to face

Read all about what happened in the latest episode of Kumkum Bhagya.

In today's episode, we see that Ranbir apologises for getting angry and explains everything to Prachi, that his mother thinks that she is the reason behind their son being away from them. Ranbir tells Prachi that he cannot leave her at any cost. Prachi tells Ranbir that she feels blessed as no one has loved her so much. On the other hand, Pragya's mother reveals that Abhi is the husband of the person who stole the purse (Tanu). After knowing this, Pragya is completely shocked, and looking at Pragya’s reaction her mother forces her to reveal why she is so disturbed.

So she tells her mother that Abhi is her husband. Pragya's mother is completely shocked to hear this. Meanwhile, Prachi tells Ranbir that she thinks that she saw Riya today, but he tells her to not even mention her name, as she is responsible for what they are facing. Pragya is very upset, and her mother tells her to forget everything that has happened in the past. However, Pragya's mother cannot believe how she fell into Abhi's trap. Prachi on the other hand is seen trying to call her dad (Abhi). Though Aliya receives the call, and tells her not to call again, and adds that her dad hates her.

Prachi still thinks that her mother (Pragya) is alive. Later, Pragya is seen reminiscing about her happier days with Abhi and how he used to compliment her, but today he does all of that for Tanu. She still cannot believe that he is married and has changed so much. Amidst all this, Pragya opens the door for some fresh air, and finally comes face to face with Abhi. Let's see what happens in the next episode.

Credits :Pinkvilla

