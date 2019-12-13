Kumkum Bhagya Preview, December 13, 2019: Abhi and Pragya to meet at the police station?

In the upcoming episode, Ranbir will find himself in deep trouble. Thereafter, Prachi will try to help him out. Read further for more details.

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Sanju arrives at the room where the kidnappers have kept Prachi. He asks them to leave her as he is their boss. Thereafter, Rhea calls up Sanju accusing him of kidnapping Prachi in order to marry her. Sanju decides to tie the knot with Prachi before letting the kidnappers set her free. Meanwhile, Ranbir finds Prachi’s bag lying on the side of the road and follows the route.

He then reaches an abandoned factory where Prachi has been actually kept. He goes inside to save Prachi but she manages to escape herself before that. However, Ranbir gets caught in this process. Prachi goes outside only to find Ranbir’s car stranded outside the factory. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Abhi goes to the police station along with Shahana. This is the same police station where Pragya and Sarita are also present.

They have been waiting there impatiently for the CCTV footage to arrive. Meanwhile, Abhi schools one of the officials present there and asks them to speed up the investigation. On the other hand, Pragya and Sarita leave the police station in order to search for Prachi themselves. Prachi goes back inside the abandoned factory only to find Ranbir tied up by the kidnappers. She then says that she will save him after doing one thing. What is Prachi up to? Will Pragya and Abhi be able to save Prachi and Ranbir on time? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

