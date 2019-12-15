Kumkum Bhagya Preview, December 16, 2019: Rhea and Ranbir to help Prachi escape

In the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Sanju will forcefully try to marry Prachi. Meanwhile, Pragya will also arrive there. Read on to know more.

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Ranbir and Prachi end up at the same godown after circling around here and there. Thereafter, the kidnappers catch hold of them and tie them up. Prachi gets hold of Ranbir’s phone and tries to call her mother and Mr. Mehra. On the other hand, Pragya forgets her phone at the police station and goes back to get it. Abhi is there too but does not notice her presence.

Meanwhile, Rhea goes to the godown herself and tries to stop Sanju. He, however, threatens her and says that he will kidnap her too. Ranbir and Prachi try to come up with a plan to get to the phone. She is then able to call Pragya and informs her everything without the knowledge of the kidnappers. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Sanju wears a mask and makes arrangements for his marriage with Prachi.

On the other hand, Ranbir is able to free himself and get out of the godown somehow. Thereafter, he starts thrashing the kidnappers one by one. Rhea also gets in and helps him in beating the kidnappers. Unfortunately, Sanju holds Prachi at gun point and threatens to kill her if anyone tries to come in between them. Both of them then go to the mandap for the wedding to take place. However, Pragya arrives there all of a sudden and asks him to stop the wedding. What happens next? Stay hooked to know more.

(ALSO READ: Kumkum Bhagya Preview, December 12, 2019: Prachi to be saved by Sanju?)

Credits :Zee TV

Read More