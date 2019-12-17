Kumkum Bhagya Preview, December 17, 2019: Pragya comes to Prachi's rescue

In the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Pragya is able to reach the mandap. She then threatens to hurt Sanju in order to save Prachi.

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that one of the kidnappers get hold of Prachi’s phone which she had kept hidden from them. Thereafter, he also slaps her. This makes Ranbir angry who frees himself and then beats up the kidnapper. However, the two of them are forced to hide when the other man barge inside. Meanwhile, Pragya calls up the police and inform them about Prachi and Ranbir’s whereabouts which is heard by Abhi too.

He then leaves with Shahana from the police station in order to search for Ranbir and Prachi himself. On the other hand, the kidnappers take away Prachi and some of them beat Ranbir up when he tries to save her. Meanwhile, Rhea also shows up there post which she tries to have a conversation with Sanju. She strikes a deal with him asking him to free Ranbir. However, Sanju disagrees to this and threatens to kill her. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Pragya silently approaches one of the kidnappers from behind.

She then taps him from behind and suddenly snatches the gun from him. The kidnapper then falls off the ground. Pragya rushes to the mandap immediately and threatens to kill Sanju if anything happens to Prachi. Moreover, Ranbir asks the groom to remove his mask as well as the sehra as Prachi stands beside him. How will Prachi and Pragya react when they come to know that it is Sanju who is behind everything? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

