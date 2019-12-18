Kumkum Bhagya Preview, December 18, 2019: Pragya to realize Prachi's love for Ranbir?

In the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Pragya and Sarita will have a discussion about Prachi. Pragya feels that Prachi has fallen in love.

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that both Pragya and Sarita enter the godown where Ranbir, Prachi and Rhea are being kept hostage. Pragya is able to distract one of the goons and even snatches his gun. She is finally able to get Prachi freed by keeping Sanju at gun point. Moreover, everyone demands to see who the culprit behind the mask is. Meanwhile, Prachi says that she has seen the men killing the waiter earlier.

Sanju is able to distract Pragya post which he snatches the gun and points it towards Prachi. He is just about to shoot Prachi but Ranbir comes in between and saves her thereby taking the bullet. On the other hand, the police also arrive to nab Sanju but he miraculously escapes. Abhi and Shahana also reach the location but find no one there. Ranbir is taken home by Prachi to check on his wounds. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it is shown that Pragya and Sarita have a discussion about Prachi.

Pragya informs Sarita that she feels Prachi has fallen in love with someone. This irks Sarita who asks Pragya to confront Prachi and ask her to concentrate on her studies instead. However, Pragya disagrees and says that she does not want to do anything about it. She further praises Ranbir by saying that he is a good guy and that Prachi has done nothing wrong if she has feelings for him. Now the question that arises here is whether Ranbir loves Prachi too. Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

