Kumkum Bhagya Preview, December 19, 2019: Police to search for Sanju in Rhea's room

Kumkum Bhagya Preview: In the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Sanju will inform Rhea that Ranbir does not love her. Moreover, the police will also enter her room in search of Sanju.

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Pragya tries to call Shahana in order to find her whereabouts. The call is answered by Abhi but both of them are unable to hear each other. Thereafter, Prachi speaks on the phone and informs Abhi that he is fine. Later on, Pragya asks Ranbir to change himself and wear Ranbir’s clothes. He is helped in doing the same by Prachi but they end up arguing with each other.

Pragya watches Prachi and Ranbir fight which makes her remember her own fights with Abhi. This gives her a surety that Prachi is in love with Ranbir. Meanwhile, Sanju barges inside Rhea’s room where he seeks shelter from her in order to hide from the police. Shahana is dropped home by Abhi but he does not stop by to meet Prachi. However, Prachi goes out to invite him when he suddenly spots Pragya on the car’s mirror.

In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Sanju tries to instigate Rhea against Ranbir. He tells her that Ranbir does not love her. This makes Rhea angry who then says that Ranbir, in fact, loves her. Meanwhile, Ranbir and Prachi keep fighting in front of Pragya. Ranbir says that Prachi does not know how to tie a bandage properly. Their fight makes Pragya smile as she knows both of them are in love with each other. On the other hand, the police break inside Rhea’s room to search for Sanju. What happens next? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

