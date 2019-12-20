Kumkum Bhagya Preview, December 20, 2019: Prachi to express her feelings for Ranbir

In the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Pragya will ask Prachi about her feelings for Ranbir. On the other hand, Abhi and Pragya will come face to face again.

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Pragya tries to stop Abhi’s car but to no avail. Meanwhile, Sanju barges inside Rhea’s room and informs her that Ranbir is in love with Prachi. However, Rhea refuses to believe him post which Sanju asks her to keep Ranbir away from Prachi. After sometime, the police enter Rhea’s room in search of Sanju but he jumps out of the window and escapes before they spot him.

Ranbir feels elated as Prachi takes care of him and dresses his wounds. However, the two of them get involved in another argument after sometime. Ranbir also complains that she has tied a loose bandage. Meanwhike, Pragya could not control her smile while witnessing their fight. Post that, Ranbir goes home only to get into another argument with Rhea. She asks him whether he is in love with Prachi which he clearly denies.

However, Ranbir also says that he does not want to break Prachi’s heart. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Pragya tries to talk to Prachi about Ranbir. She also tries to find out whether Prachi has any feelings for Ranbir. Meanwhile, Ranbir informs Rhea that he has feelings only for her and no one else. On the other hand, Abhi is seen holding a plate full of flowers few of which fall on Pragya. Does this mean Abhi and Pragya will meet each other again? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

