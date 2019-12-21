Kumkum Bhagya Preview, December 21, 2019: Ranbir to express his feelings for Prachi?

In the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Pragya will ask Ranbir about his feelings for Prachi. Shahana will also try the same trick with Prachi.

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, a fight ensues between Ranbir and Rhea over his feelings for Prachi. Meanwhile, Pragya goes to the Mehra house in order to clarify whether Ranbir also loves Prachi. According to her, both of them love each other because of which she questions Ranbir about the same. He says that he finds Prachi just like her post which she asks him to close his eyes and think about the person whom he loves.

Ranbir gets to see both Prachi and Rhea in his imagination. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Pragya tries to dig out more information from Ranbir regarding his love for Prachi. She also asks him to tell her in terms of percentage about how much he loves Prachi. Ranbir replies by saying that he has 50% feelings for Prachi. On the other hand, Shahana tries the same trick with Prachi.

She keeps on asking Prachi about her feelings for Ranbir. Prachi, however, denies about having anything in her heart for Ranbir. On the other hand, Rhea gets worried after remembering what Sanju had said to her about Ranbir and Prachi. She starts to feel insecure as she does not want to push Ranbir away from her. She also gives a thought about keeping Ranbir away from Prachi is advised by Sanju. What happens next? Will Rhea believe Sanju’s words and take action about the same? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

