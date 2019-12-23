Kumkum Bhagya Preview, December 23, 2019: Prachi to get into trouble again?

In the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Prachi will sense something suspicious as she walks past a car. Thereafter, she will spot someone lying on the floor.

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Pragya tries her best to make Ranbir and Prachi realize their love for each other. Ranbir also decides to test his feelings for Prachi. Thereafter he tries to get close to her but is seen by Rhea which irks the latter. Post that, he tries to go after Rhea and apologize to her. He also confesses in front of Rhea that he does not feel any butterflies in his stomach when nearby her.

On the other hand, Pragya is quite excited while thinking about the fact that both Prachi and Ranbir love each other. Now, it is yet to be seen in the upcoming episodes whether both of them realize their love for each other or not. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Prachi seems to be quite busy and is on her way for attending some important meeting.

However, she passes by a car and finds something suspicious about it. In yet another scene, it has been shown that a few goons kidnap a person and put him inside that very same car. But Prachi is still unable to figure out whatever is happening there. Post that, she spots someone lying on the floor when she is about to enter the building premises. Who is that person? Does he have anything to do with Prachi? Stay hooked to know more.

(ALSO READ: Kumkum Bhagya Preview, December 21, 2019: Ranbir to express his feelings for Prachi?)

Credits :Zee TV

Read More