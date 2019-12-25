Kumkum Bhagya Preview, December 25, 2019: Rhea, Ranbir and Prachi in trouble

In the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Abhi and Vikram will get to know about the robbery in the bank. Meanwhile, Ranbir will come face to face with a goon.

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Rhea tries to scare away the goons by taking Abhi’s name and escapes. She is, however, caught again and tied up by them inside a room. This is the reason why Prachi and Ranbir are also unable to find her. Ranbir then tries to get hold of his phone from the manager’s cabin. One of the goons shoot at Ranbir but Prachi steps in front and saves him.

Thereafter, the two of them call the police and file a complaint about the same. However, they are noticed by few of the goons again post which they go their separate ways to divert attention. Ranbir notices the goons robbing the lockers and makes a video of the same. Meanwhile, Prachi finally spots Rhea and unties her. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Abhi gets to see Ranbir’s video on his phone.

Abhi and Vikram come to know that Ranbir is trapped inside the KBK where there has been a robbery. Vikram also gets to see a news report which talks about the ame bank robbery. Thereafter, Abhi is informed by his assistant that both Ranbir and Rhea are at this very bank. Ranbir comes face to face with one of the goons again who points a gun towards him. Ranbir then spots a nearby chair and kicks it towards the goon. What happens next? Stay hooked to know more.

(ALSO READ: Kumkum Bhagya Preview, December 23, 2019: Prachi to get into trouble again?)

Credits :Zee TV

Read More