Kumkum Bhagya Preview, December 27, 2019: Ranbir to realize his feelings for Prachi

In the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Ranbir realizes his feelings for Prachi. Moreover, he is also afraid of being rejected by her.

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Rhea is upset with Ranbir for helping Prachi out when the robbers attacked the latter. Later on, she got more upset when she saw Ranbir tending to Prachi’s wounds. This is the reason why she even spoke rudely to Pragya when the latter asked about her well – being. However, Pragya cheered up Rhea within minutes by talking about things which she likes the most in her life.

Meanwhile, Ranbir is completely smitten by Prachi when she helps him out. Later on, he even tries to get a glimpse of Prachi from his car’s rear view mirror which is noticed by Rhea. Meanwhile, all of them return home and meet Abhi, Vikram and others who praise Ranbir for his bravery. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Ranbir finally realizes his feelings for Prachi and starts talking to himself in front of a mirror.

He wonders how he will express his feelings for Prachi. Moreover, Ranbir also gets worried thinking that Prachi might not believe that he loves her. He decides that he will make her understand about his love for her. What happens next? Will Ranbir propose Prachi? Will Prachi realize her feelings for Ranbir too? Now that Rhea has also become aware about Ranbir and Prachi’s feelings for each other, how will she react on the same? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

