Kumkum Bhagya Preview, December 28, 2019: Rhea to confront Ranbir directly

In the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Shahana will ask Prachi about Ranbir, Meanwhile, Rhea will decide to confront Ranbir directly.
5937 reads Mumbai Updated: December 28, 2019 02:13 am
Kumkum Bhagya Preview, December 28, 2019: Rhea to confront Ranbir directlyKumkum Bhagya Preview, December 28, 2019: Rhea to confront Ranbir directly
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Rhea goes home and breaks down as she realizes Ranbir has feelings for Prachi. She then begins talking to a stool thinking it to be Ranbir and asks whether he loves her.Meanwhile, Ranbir is on cloud nine and he dances his heart out inside his room. Ranbir also decides to express his feelings for Prachi. He also decides to convince her if she does not believe him.

Thereafter, Ranbir dresses in his nicest clothes and goes out to meet and propose Prachi. He assumes every person to be Prachi on his way and even dances with a random stranger. His friend Aryan finds him and takes him to a nearby restaurant. There also, Ranbir gets to see Prachi’s face everywhere. On the other hand, Pragya asks Prachi again whether she has feelings for Ranbir. She then asks Prachi to rest when the latter gets confused thinking about the same.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

While Abhi is worried, Ranbir dons the hero's hat Watch #KumkumBhagya, Mon-Sat, 9 PM only on #ZeeTV.

A post shared by ZEE TV (zeetv) on

In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Abhi talks to Purab about Ranbir. He says that Ranbir is the one who can unconditionally love Rhea. Meanwhile, a drunk Ranbir wants to go and propose Prachi but is stopped by Aryan. Shahana asks Prachi whether she loves Ranbir. On the other hand, Rhea says that she will ask Ranbir directly why he broke her heart. What happens next? Stay hooked to know more. 

(ALSO READ: Kumkum Bhagya Preview, December 27, 2019: Ranbir to realize his feelings for Prachi)

Credits :Zee TV

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement