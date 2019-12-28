Kumkum Bhagya Preview, December 28, 2019: Rhea to confront Ranbir directly

In the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Shahana will ask Prachi about Ranbir, Meanwhile, Rhea will decide to confront Ranbir directly.

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Rhea goes home and breaks down as she realizes Ranbir has feelings for Prachi. She then begins talking to a stool thinking it to be Ranbir and asks whether he loves her.Meanwhile, Ranbir is on cloud nine and he dances his heart out inside his room. Ranbir also decides to express his feelings for Prachi. He also decides to convince her if she does not believe him.

Thereafter, Ranbir dresses in his nicest clothes and goes out to meet and propose Prachi. He assumes every person to be Prachi on his way and even dances with a random stranger. His friend Aryan finds him and takes him to a nearby restaurant. There also, Ranbir gets to see Prachi’s face everywhere. On the other hand, Pragya asks Prachi again whether she has feelings for Ranbir. She then asks Prachi to rest when the latter gets confused thinking about the same.

In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Abhi talks to Purab about Ranbir. He says that Ranbir is the one who can unconditionally love Rhea. Meanwhile, a drunk Ranbir wants to go and propose Prachi but is stopped by Aryan. Shahana asks Prachi whether she loves Ranbir. On the other hand, Rhea says that she will ask Ranbir directly why he broke her heart. What happens next? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

