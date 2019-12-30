Kumkum Bhagya Preview, December 30, 2019: Abhi comes to know about Rhea's feelings for Ranbir

In the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Aliya and Abhi will come to know about Rhea's feelings for Ranbir. Moreover, Ranbir will head out to propose Prachi.

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Abhi realizes Ranbir is the right person for Rhea. He also expresses the same to Purab who then wonders whether Ranbir has any feelings for Rhea or not. Thereafter, Abhi decides to talk to Rhea and Ranbir about the same. Meanwhile, Rhea and her friend Dimpy have a discussion about how Ranbir is cheating on her with Prachi. Thereafter, Dimpy suggest Rhea should forbid Prachi from talking to him.

Rhea, however, decides to confront Ranbir before that. Meanwhile, Ranbir gets drunk at a restaurant and insists his friend Aryan to take him to Prachi so that he can propose her. On the other hand, Rhea also leaves the house in order to confront Ranbir which later on comes to Aliya’s notice. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Aliya asks Rhea about the ongoing problem in her life.

Thereafter, she gets to know that Rhea is in love with someone. Rhea also reveals that the person she is love with is Ranbir. This entire conversation is heard by Abhi who gets happy to know that his wishes are finally going to come true. Meanwhile, Ranbir gets out of his car and heads towards Prachi’s residence in order to propose her. What happens next? Will Prachi accept his proposal? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

