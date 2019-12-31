Kumkum Bhagya Preview, December 31, 2019: Rhea to come to terms with reality?

In the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Rhea will go to meet Ranbir. However, he will mistake her for Prachi and propose her.
In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Ranbir stops by a wedding ceremony before going to meet Prachi. There he imagines himself getting married to Prachi. After having reached her house, he refrains from ringing the bell or knocking the door so that nobody gets disturbed. Thereafter he goes near Prachi’s window but decides not to interact with her as he is drunk. Meanwhile, Rhea also goes to Prachi’s house and calls her out.

She warns Prachi to stay away from guys and focus on her studies instead. She, however, does not notice Ranbir leaving Prachi’s house at the same time. Back in his room, Ranbir takes out Rhea’s photograph from his cupboard and throws it away. Thereafter, Rhea comes to meet him but he mistakes her for Prachi and gets romantic with her. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Rhea tries to have a proper conversation with Ranbir.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ranbir, who is in a drunken state, mistakes her for Prachi and hugs her. Post that he also proposes her by saying ‘I Love You’ to which Rhea also replies in the affirmative. Ranbir suddenly falls on his bed because of being drunk. Rhea then opens his cupboard only to find out that her photograph has been missing. Thereafter, she notices it being left on the floor. What happens next? Will Rhea come to know about Ranbir’s feelings for Prachi? Stay hooked to know more.

