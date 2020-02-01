Kumkum Bhagya Preview, February 1, 2020: Ranbir turns against Prachi

In the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Ranbir will get angry at Prachi and ask her to stay away from him. She will try her best to pacify him.

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that everyone thanks Rhea for saving Ranbir from going to jail. On the other hand, all of them turn against Prachi and curse her. Aryan asks Ranbir to go and confront Prachi himself the next day. Rhea informs Aliya how her plan to disgrace Prachi has finally worked. Aliya then asks her not to try to instigate Ranbir against Prachi anymore as he will oust her from his life on his own.

Shahana refuses to talk to Prachi at the college the next day. Meanwhile, Ranbir meets Prachi and confronts her about whatever she did the previous day. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Ranbir gets angry and tells Prachi that he does not need her sympathy at all. He also asks her to not feel guilty at all as she has already seen him break down.

Ranbir also says that he is a strong person and will get over all of this very soon. Prachi, on the other hand, tries to pacify Ranbir but he ends up asking her to stay away from him. What happens next? Will Ranbir and Prachi’s love story end even before it starts? Will Ranbir ever come to know about Aliya and Rhea’s plan to separate him from Prachi? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

