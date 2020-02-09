Kumkum Bhagya Preview, February 10, 2020: Abhi schools Aliya for speaking ill about Prachi

In the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Prachi goes to Abhi's house. Post that, everyone starts insulting her.

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Ranbir inspects Saloni’s phone only to search for any evidence. However, he gets to see that all data has been erased by someone. Rhea had actually erased everything before he could see it. On the other hand, Prachi talks to Maya and tries to make her speak the truth and then record it. Rhea notices this and tries her best to stop Prachi from doing the same.

On the other hand, Maya and Rhea bang into Prachi’s auto rickshaw on purpose. Meanwhile, Abhi is on his way in his car when he suddenly sees Pragya. He calls out to her and Pragya too senses the same but still moves on. Rhea gets hold of Prachi’s phone and then deletes the recording done by her. Abhi, on the other hand, gets to see Prachi on his way and picks her up. Post that, he drops her at Vikram’s residence. Ranbir and Rhea reach there.

But suddenly, everybody insults Prachi. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Aliya talks to everyone about Prachi. She then tells the others not to trust her as no one knows whether she is lying or telling the truth. This hurts Prachi who then leaves while Ranbir goes behind her. Abhi also gets there and schools Aliya for speaking ill about Prachi. He says that Prachi will always be with Ranbir no matter whether there is a proof or not. Rhea and Aliya exchange looks thereafter. What happens next? Stay hooked to know more.

