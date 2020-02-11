Kumkum Bhagya Preview, February 11, 2020: Sarita gets angry at Ranbir

In the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Ranbir drops Prachi at her home. Meanwhile, he comes face to face with Sarita post which she gets angry.

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Ranbir reaches home only to find that Prachi is also there. He then informs everyone how Prachi supported him all the time and also tried to prove his innocence. He then plays the video on his phone to prove the same. However, everyone gets shocked when it ends up showing that Prachi stills supports Maya. In the midst of all this, Rhea informs Aliya how she changed the video.

The wrong video makes Prachi upset as she was unable to save Ranbir again. On the other hand, Abhi suspects that Maya is behind Prachi’s accident and asks Rhea to accompany her to Maya’s house. However, Rhea makes an excuse and refuses to go with him post which Abhi sets out all alone. Rhea gets upset thinking about the fact that Prachi and Ranbir are back together again. She also feels that they should drop the entire plan.

(ALSO READ: Kumkum Bhagya Preview, February 10, 2020: Abhi schools Aliya for speaking ill about Prachi)

However, Aliya stops her from doing so and says that she has not done anything wrong. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Abhi confronts Rhea and asks her whether she was in Maya’s house. He also asks her to tell the truth failing which he will find out the truth from somewhere else and then punish her. Meanwhile, Ranbir and Prachi get wet in the rain post which he drops her back home. Sarita gets to see this and gets angry. She also asks Ranbir to leave their house immediately and never return. What happens next? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

Read More