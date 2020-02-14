Kumkum Bhagya Preview, February 14, 2020: Rhea gets to see Ranbir with Prachi again

In the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Pragya notices Abhi sitting inside a park. Meanwhile, Rhea gets to see Prachi and Ranbir together.

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that many people come to Rhea with roses on the occasion of Valentine’s Day but she does not pay heed to anyone of them. On the other hand, Ranbir thinks of different options for proposing Prachi. Meanwhile, Abhi also helps Vikram in choosing a special Valentine’s Day gift for the latter’s wife. He also remembers Pragya at the moment and recalls how she did not thrive for expensive gifts.

Meanwhile, Ranbir overhears Prachi speaking her heart out that she wants someone to propose to her with all kinds of roses. Ranbir then buys all kinds of roses but refrains from proposing Prachi when he gets to know she does not like anybody approaching her on Valentine’s Day. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Abhi is sitting on the bench of some park with a bouquet of roses in his hand.

(ALSO READ: Kumkum Bhagya Preview, February 12, 2020: Ranbir to express his feelings for Prachi)

Just then, Pragya passes by that very park and notices him sitting there alone. On the other hand, Prachi and Ranbir have a conversation with each other at a café. He then sprinkles rose petals on her suddenly which make her quite elated. Rhea gets to see this entire thing which makes her further angry. What happens next? Will Rhea try to harm Prachi again? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

Read More