Kumkum Bhagya Preview, February 15, 2020: Pragya talks to Sarita about Abhi

In the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Sarita will confront Pragya about the bouquet of flowers. Pragya will then reveal about meeting Prachi's father.

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Rhea gets to see Ranbir with a bunch of roses in his hands and gets angry thinking about the same. She gets overwhelmed and gets involved in a fight with Prachi. However, Ranbir comes and stops the fight. Prachi talks to Ranbir about her fight with Rhea and asks him not to be bothered about them. She tells him that her fights with Rhea are inevitable and that he cannot stop them.

Meanwhile, Abhi buys a bouquet of flowers for Pragya and hopes to meet her soon. Pragya’s auto rickshaw co – incidentally passes by Abhi. However, by the time Pragya gets down of the auto rickshaw, Abhi rethinks about his decision and then decides to go home without meeting her. While on a lookout for Saloni, Ranbir accidentally lifts a table cloth that is filled with flowers. The flowers fall all over Prachi and Rhea gets angry after seeing all this.

(ALSO READ: Kumkum Bhagya Written Update, February 12, 2020: Sarita creates drama in front of Prachi)

In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Sarita asks Pragya about the bouquet of flowers she brought along with her. When Pragya refuses to tell anything, she then tells her that no one will get flowers from random friends on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. Sarita’s strict confrontation leads Pragya to admit that the flowers were given to her by Prachi’s father. What happens next? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

