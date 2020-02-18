Kumkum Bhagya Preview, February 18, 2020: Prachi and Ranbir enjoy some light moments

In the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Prachi and Ranbir will enjoy some light moments. Meanwhile, Pragya and Abhi bump into each other again.

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Pragya gets hold of the bunch of flowers which Abhi had left for her. However, she also gets upset with the way Abhi is behaving with her. Prachi notices that Maya is talking to someone over the phone post which she goes and asks Ranbir to follow her. On the other hand, Maya calls Rhea to a shopping mall in order to have some conversation with the latter.

Rhea gets to know upon meeting Maya that the latter is getting engaged the next day and cannot continue with the plan anymore. She also forces Rhea to gift her a diamond necklace in return for further getting involved in the plan. On the other hand, Ranbir and Prachi get to see Rhea and Maya together but end up thinking that Rhea might be scolding her too. Meanwhile, Abhi and Vikram have a discussion about Prachi’s mother.

(ALSO READ: Kumkum Bhagya Preview, February 15, 2020: Pragya talks to Sarita about Abhi)

Abhi informs Vikram about helping Prachi’s mother to open a café at their hotel. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Prachi and Ranbir enjoy some light moments together. She asks him to let go off her dupatta post which he says that it has actually got stuck in the door of the car. Ranbir tries to help her out and then suddenly they get lost in each other’s eyes. On the other hand, Abhi goes to an engagement hall to meet Sarita. He also informs Vikram that he will convince Prachi’s mother to accept their offer. As he speaks of this, he bumps into Pragya again. What happens next? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

