Kumkum Bhagya Preview, February 20, 2020: Pragya gets emotional hearing Abhi's voice

In the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Pragya will get emotional after hearing Abhi's voice. Meanwhile, Rhea gets to see Ranbir and Prachi together.

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Ranbir and Prachi wear masks in order to gatecrash the engagement party. Meanwhile, Rhea gifts Maya the diamond necklace so that the latter does not back out of the plan until the end. Sarita gets to see Maya with Rhea which makes her realize that both of them are friends. She goes and warns Pragya about the same but the latter does not pay heed to her.

Abhi and Vikram also get to know that Maya is getting engaged at their hotel. On the other hand, Ranbir and Prachi are mistaken as dancers because of their masks and asked to join the dance troupe. It is during their dance that Prachi realizes her feelings for Ranbir. The two of them enter Maya’s room after the dance ends. Rhea and Maya hide inside the bathroom after having seen them.

In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Pragya gets to hear Abhi singing at the engagement ceremony post which she gets emotional and runs towards the hall. Rhea also gets to see Pragya crying and running towards the hall area. This makes her wonder the reason behind Pragya getting emotional and looking at Abhi. Meanwhile, she is still hiding inside the bathroom while Prachi and Ranbir are in Maya’s room. She then gets to see Prachi and Ranbir coming close to each other. What happens next? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

