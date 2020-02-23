Kumkum Bhagya Preview, February 24, 2020: Rhea and Prachi argue about Ranbir

In the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Ranbir will confront Maya directly. Meanwhile, Rhea and Prachi have an argument over Ranbir.

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Prachi is almost about to get electrocuted which makes Rhea happy. However, she is saved at the end moment by Ranbir and Pragya. At the same time, Pragya notices someone hiding behind one of the curtains. Rhea on realizing that her plan has failed jumps out of the window before being seen by Pragya. Meanwhile, Abhi croons a song at the engagement party which is heard by Pragya.

She even tries to meet him but is not able to do so as he is crowded by many of his fans. On the other hand, Maya’s family and a politician’s family click selfies with Abhi. At that very moment, Abhi notices Maya wearing the same diamond necklace which he had previously gifted Rhea. Prachi, on the other hand, eagerly wants to meet Maya so that she can extract the truth from the latter. Ranbir, however, wants to express his feelings for her.

(ALSO READ: Kumkum Bhagya Written Update, February 21, 2020: Rhea gets upset because of her failure)

In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Maya enters the room only to find Ranbir waiting for her already. She gets the shock of her life thereafter and asks him to leave her alone. Ranbir then asks Maya to stop throwing tantrums as he has become aware of her entire plan. Meanwhile, Prachi and Rhea get involved in a fight over Ranbir. Prachi asks Rhea not to come in between her and Ranbir. Rhea, on the other hand, says that Prachi will never have a relationship with him. What happens next? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

Read More