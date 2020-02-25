Kumkum Bhagya Preview, February 25, 2020: Rhea is confronted by Abhi about the necklace and Maya

In the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Abhi will confront Rhea about the necklace. He will also ask her about Maya.

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Ranbir and Prachi have a discussion about Maya. He then reveals that he was flirting with Maya at the party just to make Prachi jealous and angry. Thereafter, Ranbir breaks down saying that it is because of this he got into some serious trouble. This makes Prachi feel bad but at the same time, she also realizes about developing feelings for him. She then leaves at that instant.

On the other hand, Rhea warns Prachi to stay away from Ranbir’s life. Prachi then says that she will never do so as Ranbir is her best friend. Meanwhile, Abhi goes back home and desperately searches for the necklace which he gifted Rhea that he had previously noticed on Maya’s neck. Ranbir threatens Maya that he will stop the engagement ceremony if she does not provide him any information regarding the person behind the entire plan.

In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Prachi and Ranbir have a discussion with each other again. She tells him that they were there to find out Maya’s truth which cannot be done anymore as the engagement has been called off. She is also angry at Ranbir because the latter will be getting engaged to Maya. Meanwhile, Abhi asks Rhea about the necklace which he had given her. Rhea prepares to go and search for the same but is stopped by Abhi midway who then asks her about Maya. What happens next? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

