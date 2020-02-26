Kumkum Bhagya Preview, February 26, 2020: Maya's parents arrive at Ranbir's residence

In the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Maya's parents arrive at Ranbir's residence. Post that, he is forced in to agreeing to get married to her.

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Ranbir confronts Maya and asks her to reveal the truth in front of everyone. He also threatens to stop her wedding if she fails to abide by his order. Ranbir then tells Maya that he will tell everyone about being in love with her. Not only that, but he also pretends to have feelings for her. However, there was something else in store for Ranbir which he did not know.

The organizers start broadcasting Ranbir’s voice in the hall area thinking this was the surprise that Maya planned for everyone. As a result, Maya’s engagement is called off and her father announces her engagement with Ranbir within the next three days. Meanwhile, Prachi gets upset with Ranbir for spoiling their entire plan. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Ranbir tells Prachi she likes his funny antics because she loves him.

He also says that if that is not so then she would have got annoyed with him. Thereafter, he goes home only to find that Maya’s parents had arrived to talk about their engagement. He is shocked when his parents including Abhi agree to the fact that he should tie the knot with Maya because he loves her. When Ranbir protests, Maya’s father threatens him by calling his bodyguards. What happens next? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

