Kumkum Bhagya Preview, February 27, 2020: Prachi makes a promise to Ranbir

In the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Prachi and Ranbir have a conversation with each other. She then promises never to leave his side.

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Prachi finally agrees to go with Ranbir and also explains whatever happened at the party the other day. Meanwhile, Ranbir tries to cheer her up while on their way home. However, the two of them get the shock of their lives on seeing Maya’s parents at his residence. They are then shown the video by Maya’s father in which Ranbir can be seen proposing her. He then demands Ranbir to be engaged to Maya in three days.

However, Ranbir and his family refuse to accept his offer post which he threatens to kill them. Everyone present there gets scared. They also agree to get Ranbir and Maya engaged. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Prachi and Ranbir are sitting inside his car wherein they get engaged in a conversation regarding the entire situation. Prachi then tells Ranbir that she will not leave him helpless.

She also promises to stand by him during the most difficult times of his life. Prachi then holds his hands and promises to never let go of him. What happens next? Will Prachi realize her love for Ranbir? Will the two of them realize about Rhea’s involvement in the entire matter? What will Abhi do when he gets to know that Rhea is involved in Maya’s plan? Stay hooked for further updates about the same.

Credits :Zee TV

