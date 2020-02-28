Kumkum Bhagya Preview, February 28, 2020: Maya decides to tie the knot with Ranbir

In the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Rhea will ask Maya to back out from the marriage. However, the latter refuses to do so.

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Ranbir’s father Vikram gets scared thinking that no one can save them from trouble. Abhi then says that he knows a politician who is more powerful than Maya’s father. He decides to seek help from the politician to stop Ranbir and Maya’s engagement from happening. Meanwhile, Ranbir drops Prachi at her home post which she starts blaming herself for executing the wrong plan and putting Ranbir in deeper trouble.

Prachi then promises to get him out of the mess soon. She discusses the entire thing with her family members and expresses her helplessness in executing a plan which might help him. On the other hand, Aliya asks Rhea to call Maya and make her back out of the plan. However, Maya keeps ignoring her calls. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Ranbir has a conversation with Maya.

He says that he is not feeling bad about anything. Ranbir also says that he is happy about finally getting married to her. He then hugs Maya and this entire incident is captured by Prachi on her phone. Meanwhile, Rhea meets Maya and asks her to stop her engagement with Ranbir. However, Maya refuses to do so and says that she wants to get married to Ranbir. This angers Rhea who then slaps her. What happens next? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

