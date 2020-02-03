Kumkum Bhagya Preview, February 3, 2020: Pragya tries to change Prachi's opinions

In the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Pragya will talk to Prachi about Ranbir. She will also try to change her opinions.

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Ranbir gets to see fear in Prachi’s eyes when she is alone with him inside the library. He leaves immediately thereafter. Prachi feels guilty post which she goes to sort things out with Ranbir who refuses to talk and asks her to stay away from him. Aryan, Shahana and Rhea also give an earful to Prachi for supporting Maya. Ranbir’s mother Pallabi goes to meet Pragya and sort things.

She is, however, shocked to know that Pragya supports Prachi’s decision. Later on, Pragya finds Ranbir in a drunken condition by the side of the road. He confesses to her that he wanted to make Prachi jealous because of which he was with Maya. Ranbir also asks Pragya to keep this as a secret. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Prachi and Pragya have a discussion about Ranbir.

Pragya asks Prachi whether the latter thinks Ranbir is really guilty in the entire matter. She also says that there are chances Prachi might be wrong and that Ranbir is a very nice guy. Prachi, who is not aware of the truth unlike Pragya, says that she saw Maya going through a lot of pain. She also vows that she will help Maya get justice. What happens next? Will Pragya be able to convince Prachi? Stay hooked to know more about the same.

(ALSO READ: Kumkum Bhagya Written Update, February 1, 2020: Ranbir gets drunk)

Credits :Zee TV

Read More