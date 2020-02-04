Kumkum Bhagya Preview, February 4, 2020: Prachi tries to talk to Ranbir

In the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Prachi goes to meet Ranbir at college. She then tries to convince him that she believes him.

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Ranbir comes home drunk because of which he is scolded by Abhi. Meanwhile, Pragya too returns home after meeting Ranbir on her way. She then tries to make Prachi understand that Ranbir is innocent but the latter speaks on behalf of Maya. She also makes Pragya talk to Maya. However, she becomes more convinced about Ranbir’s innocence upon talking to Maya and conveys the same to Prachi.

Prachi also says that she knows Ranbir is innocent. She then talks about finding who is responsible for Ranbir’s condition. Pragya then asks Prachi to talk to Ranbir about their plan. She makes a call to Ranbir but he does not answer her calls. He then apologizes to Rhea for not believing her. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Prachi bumps into Ranbir in college and tries to talk to him.

She then informs Ranbir that she believes him from the bottom of her heart and that he needs to look into her eyes to know the same. Prachi also informs him that she believes he is innocent. These words of Prachi shock Ranbir who then looks at her silently. What happens next? Will Ranbir believe her? Will Prachi and Ranbir reconcile again? Stay hooked to know more.

(ALSO READ: Kumkum Bhagya Written Update, February 1, 2020: Ranbir gets drunk)

Credits :Zee TV

