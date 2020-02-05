Kumkum Bhagya Preview, February 5, 2020: Prachi and Ranbir visit a graveyard

In the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Prachi and Ranbir will visit a haunted graveyard. There, she talks to him about ghosts.

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Prachi continuously tries calling Ranbir but he cuts her calls. She then decides to go to college and meet him there for informing the truth. However, Ranbir not only ignores her but Rhea also tries her best to keep Prachi away from him. Finally, Prachi is able to meet Ranbir alone post which she informs him that she believes him and that she is with Maya only to know the latter’s plan.

Ranbir not only believes her but is also happy about the same. Rhea notices this but thinks that he is happy because of her. Just then, another character enters who is none other than Maya’s ardent enemy who is at the college to seek revenge. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Prachi and Ranbir go to a graveyard all alone. She says that she is not afraid of ghosts.

Ranbir sarcastically says that Prachi herself is a ghost because of which she is not scared of one. Prachi then says that she is aware of certain spells through which they can get rid of ghosts. Ranbir gets curious and asks her to teach him some of the spells. Prachi then says that if she chants out the spells aloud then the ghost that they are looking for will also run away. Is Prachi hinting here about someone else? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :ZEE TV

