Kumkum Bhagya Preview, February 6, 2020: Abhi to suspect Aliya and Rhea

In the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Abhi will ask Ranbir the reason behind his happiness. Moreover, Aliya and Rhea are almost on the verge of getting caught.

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Prachi overhears a conversation wherein Saloni is talking about getting revenge on Maya. However, Rhea sees this and takes Saloni away from Prachi. The latter, however, tries to meet Saloni again. She then asks Saloni’s help in getting revenge on Maya together. Prachi then asks Saloni to do the same act as Maya and accuse Ranbir of molesting her at the same place and time but in a different room.

Prachi then goes and informs Maya about Saloni accusing Ranbir of molestation just like her. Maya then thinks that Saloni is doing everything only for getting revenge on her. Ranbir disagrees with Prachi’s idea but later on gives in when she explains everything to him. Prachi then says that their plan will prove Maya is lying as one person cannot molest two girls at two different places. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Abhi notices that Ranbir is content.

(ALSO READ: Kumkum Bhagya Preview, February 5, 2020: Prachi and Ranbir visit a graveyard)

He also asks Ranbir the reason behind his sudden happiness. At first Ranbir is reluctant to tell Abhi everything but thinks about telling him everything on being insisted. Abhi then goes outside at the same time when Rhea and Aliya are putting huge amounts of money inside a bag and stuffing it inside the car. Some of the money falls on the ground too. Abhi gets to see both Rhea and Aliya nearby the car. Aliya also warns Rhea about the same. What happens next? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

Read More