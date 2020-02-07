Kumkum Bhagya Preview, February 7, 2020: Prachi and Ranbir enact a plan

In the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Prachi reaches Maya's house suddenly. Meanwhile, Rhea tries to hide from Prachi.

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Rhea conveys about Maya’s problem to Aliya. Aliya gets shocked to know that someone else has also filed a molestation case against Ranbir other than Maya. She enacts a plan to bring Saloni to their side by paying the latter some money for remaining silent. Meanwhile, Abhi notices Ranbir’s happiness and thinks that it is because of Rhea. Ranbir, on the other hand, refrains from telling Abhi about Prachi.

Abhi gets to see Aliya and Rhea putting a bag of money inside a car. On being asked about the same, they lie to him which makes Abhi suspicious too. Meanwhile, Ranbir and Prachi decide to spy on Maya. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Prachi tells Ranbir she noticed the shoes of another person and that she remembers they resemble someone else’s shoes.

Prachi further says that she feels someone might have entered Maya’s house with the money. She then tells Ranbir that she is going to Maya’s house and asks him to keep a check on the video and see for some clue to find out who else is inside the house. On the other hand, Maya gets the shock of her life when she sees Prachi. Meanwhile, Rhea is hiding behind the couch and suddenly makes a loud noise. What happens next? Stay hooked to know more.

