Kumkum Bhagya Preview, February 8, 2020: Abhi and Pragya to face each other again?

In the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Abhi will spot Pragya again. He will run after her and call out her name.

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Maya offers money to Saloni so as to stop her from approaching the police. Saloni asks for a whopping amount of 1 lakh rupees which Maya demands from Rhea. Meanwhile, Prachi goes to Maya’s house and asks Ranbir to visit Saloni’s house so as to catch the person who pays the money to Maya. On the other hand, Abhi grows suspicious after Rhea and Aliya lie to him.

He decides to confront Rhea about the same. On the other hand, Rhea goes to Saloni’s house and pays her the money. Ranbir, who is hiding behind the door, is unable to see Rhea. Meanwhile, Rhea gets to see Ranbir’s car while leaving and immediately realizes that all of this was a trap. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Abhi drives the car while thinking about his daughter Rhea.

He thinks of asking her the reason behind lying to him along with Aliya. In the midst of all this, Abhi notices Pragya in the rear view mirror of his car. He stops the car immediately and runs towards Pragya in order to stop her. Pragya, on the other hand, is about to get inside another car. She then hears someone calling out her name and looks out in that direction. What happens next? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

