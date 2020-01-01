Kumkum Bhagya Preview, January 1, 2020: Aliya to help Rhea get Ranbir?

In the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Aliya will offer to help Rhea get Ranbir back. She will also instigate Rhea against Prachi.

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Ranbir mistakes Rhea for Prachi and hugs her. He also proposes her by taking Prachi’s name. This makes Rhea break down. Later on, a drunk Ranbir finally dozes off on his bed. Rhea also gets to see that Ranbir has taken out her picture from the cupboard and has thrown it on the floor. Later on, Rhea informs Aliya that she loves Ranbir which makes the latter excited.

Meanwhile, Purab tells Abhi that they should wait and ask Ranbir whether he also loves Rhea or not. On the other hand, Aliya gets to know from Rhea that Ranbir actually loves Prachi. She then decides to help Rhea by remembering the fact that the same thing had previously happened to her and Tanu. Ranbir wakes up in the morning but does not remember anything. Moreover, Prachi also gets up and informs Pragya that Ranbir is just a friend.

She further adds that she does not love him. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Aliya advises Rhea to stop crying over Ranbir. She also asks Rhea to make sure that Ranbir is completely heartbroken. Aliya then asks Rhea to make Prachi feel embarrassed in such a manner that no other man including Ranbir will ever think of dating her. Rhea gets excited and happy upon hearing Aliya’s plan. What happens next? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

