Kumkum Bhagya Preview, January 10, 2020: Pragya to meet Abhi at the police station?

In the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Abhi tells Aliya the reason behind trusting Prachi. He then goes to get Ranbir's bail.

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Prachi locks herself up in the room and refuses to talk to anyone. She is, however, convinced by Pragya to come out of the room. Pragya then asks her to face everyone and tell them the truth. Meanwhile, Ranbir decides to find out who made Prachi’s MMS. Next day, he ends up thrashing his own friend who had called Prachi a characterless girl. Thereafter, his friend gets him arrested.

On the other hand, Prachi informs the Principal that she is about to leave the college only to find out that Ranbir has been arrested. Rhea also gets to know about Ranbir’s arrest and is shocked. Thereafter, Prachi goes to meet Ranbir at the police station where she requests him not to fight for her anymore and that she has already decided to leave the college. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Aliya and Abhi have a discussion about Prachi.

She confronts Abhi and asks him the reason behind trusting Prachi so much. Abhi then responds back by saying that no matter how worse the situation is, he knows that Prachi can never do anything wrong. He also asks Aliya the reason behind hating Prachi so much. Thereafter, he goes to the police station for getting Ranbir released. Coincidentally, Pragya is also at the same police station. What happens next? Stay hooked to know more.

(ALSO READ: Kumkum Bhagya Preview, January 9, 2020: Ranbir gets arrested by the police)

Credits :Zee TV

Read More