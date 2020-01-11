Kumkum Bhagya Preview, January 11, 2020: Prachi talks to Rhea about Ranbir

In the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Prachi and Rhea meet at the police station. Thereafter, they have a discussion about Ranbir.

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Ranbir is shocked to know that Prachi has already left the college. He then offers his help to her for finding out the culprit who had made the MMS. Prachi decides to seek Pragya’s help for getting Ranbir out of jail and goes home. Thereafter, Pragya goes to the police station with a lawyer. Meanwhile, Rhea informs Aliya how Ranbir ended up in jail because of her plan.

Abhi and Vikram also find out that Ranbir is in jail post which they reach the police station to help him out. Abhi says he is proud of Ranbir for being with Prachi even when her friend Sanju backed out. Ranbir is suspicious about Sanju being involved in the MMS scandal and informs Rhea about the same. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Prachi and Rhea meet each other at the police station.

Prachi informs Rhea that she will always support Ranbir. She also says that Ranbir happens to be a close friend and she will go to any extent to make sure of his well-being. Prachi mentions Ranbir is just a friend and expects Rhea to understand the same. What happens next? Will Rhea realize her mistake? Will Prachi realize her feelings for Ranbir? Stay hooked to know more.

(ALSO READ: Kumkum Bhagya Preview, January 10, 2020: Pragya to meet Abhi at the police station?)

Credits :Zee TV

Read More