Kumkum Bhagya Preview, January 13, 2020: Ranbir to go and find Sanju

In the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Ranbir finally gets released from jail. Thereafter, he gears up to go and search for Sanju.

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Ranbir informs Rhea about his suspicions regarding Sanju being the culprit behind the MMS. This makes Rhea worried who then leaves from there. Thereafter, she meets Prachi midway whom she blames for being the reason behind Ranbir’s current condition. Prachi then informs Rhea about her close friendship with Ranbir and because of that the two of them will always stand for each other.

Later on, Pragya tells Prachi that she suspects Sanju is the main culprit behind the MMS scandal. Pragya also goes to meet Ranbir in the police station wherein she calls him a good man. Ranbir asks her whether he can date Prachi to which Pragya replies in the affirmative. Vikram and Abhi get Ranbir bail post which Abhi informs Prachi that he feels Sanju is behind the entire incident. Now let us delve into the details of the promo of the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya.

In the next episode, Rhea will try to stop Ranbir who is about to get into his car. She will also try to convey her happiness after knowing that he has been released from jail. Ranbir then informs her that he will talk to her later as he is very busy at the current moment. When Rhea asks him where he is heading to, Ranbir informs her that he is going on a lookout for Sanju. What happens next? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

