Kumkum Bhagya Preview, January 14, 2020: Abhi to know the truth about Prachi's mother?

In the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Prachi will go to check on her mother. Abhi will follow her there too.

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Ranbir returns home only to be locked inside the room by his mother. However, he gets desperate to find Sanju because of which he jumps off the window and drives away. Thereafter, he informs Rhea about his mission to find Sanju. Meanwhile, Abhi gets to know that Sanju and Yuvi were, in fact, a part of the entire MMS plan. This conversation is overheard by Rhea who gets scared.

She then informs Sanju about the same and asks him to leave the city. Ranbir gets hold of Yuvi and thrashes him in order to find out the truth. Yuvi then says that the fake MMS was made by him and his girlfriend Roshni on Sanju’s orders and that he also paid them to do so. Abhi is able to track Sanju post which he gets ready to hand him over to the police. Rhea devises another plan to help Sanju escape.

However, an adamant Abhi still chases Sanju. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Abhi and Rhea come face to face with Prachi and Ranbir. Prachi asks Rhea the whereabouts of her mother. Rhea says that she had put Pragya back in the car as the latter had suffered a leg injury. Assuming that Pragya is asleep, Prachi goes to check on her who is inside Ranbir’s car. Abhi too comes and looks inside the car. Will he come to know that Pragya is Prachi’s mother? Stay hooked to know more.

