Kumkum Bhagya Preview, January 15, 2020: Aliya devises another plan against Prachi

In the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Rhea and Aliya will have a discussion about Prachi. The latter will devise a plan against Prachi again.

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Ranbir is finally able to get hold of Sanju. Thereafter, Sanju says that he conducted the entire plan so that he could separate Prachi from Ranbir. Pragya gets bitten on her foot by an insect. She is left inside the car by Rhea who then goes along with the others. Abhi also joins Ranbir post which he beats up Sanju. Prachi gets irked too and slaps Sanju.

Thereafter, Sanju jumps off the bridge and also tries to drag Prachi along with him. She is saved by Abhi and Ranbir from falling into the waters. Upon returning back, Prachi notices that Pragya’s foot has turned blue because of the insect’s poison. She is then taken to the hospital by Ranbir who stays there till she recovers. After that, Ranbir goes home where he is showered with new clothes by his parents for Lohri celebrations in the house next day.

In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Aliya and Rhea have a discussion alone during the Lohri party. Rhea informs Aliya that Prachi’s mother considers Ranbir to be a good man. Moreover, Ranbir is not only in love with Prachi but he likes her family too. Rhea expresses her fear that Ranbir might go to Prachi’s house to ask her hand for marriage and that Prachi’s family will readily accept him as their son – in – law. Post this, Aliya tells Rhea that she has another plan in her mind. What happens next? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

