Kumkum Bhagya Preview, January 16, 2020: Aliya plans to accuse Ranbir of molesting someone

In the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Aliya will devise a new plan to separate Prachi and Ranbir. She will convey the same to Rhea.

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that the Lohri celebrations are going on with full swing in the Mehra house. Ranbir keeps on staring at Prachi and he literally is not able to take his eyes off her. Meanwhile, Pragya also gets to see Abhi but ignores him thinking that the latter has come for performing at the event. Later on, Meera confesses in front of Pragya that she is in love with Mr. Mehra.

Pragya gets happy that Meera has finally fallen in love with someone unknown about the fact that the person is none other than Abhi himself. On the other hand, Aliya devises a new plan to separate Prachi and Ranbir. She informs Rhea that she has hired a girl named Maya who will accuse Ranbir of molesting her and create chaos. She further adds that Ranbir will automatically come back to Rhea when Prachi will refuse to believe his words.

In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Aliya and Rhea have a discussion about Ranbir. She says that she knows Ranbir is Rhea’s first love and that she will go to any extent to help her win back Ranbir’s love again. Meanwhile, Abhi has a discussion with Purab about Rhea. He says that he will be free to think about his own love life once Rhea gets married. What happens next? Stay hooked to know more.

