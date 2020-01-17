Kumkum Bhagya Preview, January 17, 2020: Abhi and Pragya spend quality time together

In the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Abhi and Pragya will spend some quality time with each other. Meanwhile, Aliya and Rhea will start executing their plan.

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Abhi and Pragya forget everything and get involved in a romantic dance together. But in the midst of all this, Pragya ends up hurting her foot again. Thereafter, Abhi comes to her rescue post which he lifts her and takes her to a room so that she can take rest there. Ranbir tries to talk to Vikram about his feelings for Prachi but drops the plan later on.

He makes an excuse and takes leave from Vikram. Meanwhile, Maya also enters the Lohri celebrations. She is then asked by Aliya to falsely accuse Ranbir of trying to molest her. When Maya asks her the reason behind this, Rhea schools her and asks her not to interrupt in their personal matters. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Pragya and Abhi are inside a room together.

Abhi tries to help Pragya by massaging her injured foot thereby showcasing his inevitable love for her. Pragya gets some relief post which she asks Abhi the reason behind fighting with her if he loves her so much. Abhi responds back by saying that it is, in fact, Pragya and not him who loves to fight a lot. The two of them decide to spend some quality time together and avoid getting into arguments too. What happens next? Stay hooked to know more.

(ALSO READ: Kumkum Bhagya Written Update, January 16, 2020: Abhi dances with Pragya)

Credits :Zee TV

Read More