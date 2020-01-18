Kumkum Bhagya Preview, January 18, 2020: Pragya to break down after Aliya insults her

In the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Pragya breaks down after being insulted by Aliya. After sometime, Abhi starts looking out for her.

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Pragya hurts her foot post which Abhi carries her to a room and massages her foot. Thereafter, the two of them decide never to fight with each other again. Meanwhile, Ranbir gets jealous when he gets to see Prachi talking to some other guy from the college. On the other hand, Maya who has been hired by Aliya to defame Ranbir, approaches him. Post that, she begins acting as per the plan.

Ranbir starts flirting with Maya when he suddenly notices that Prachi is getting jealous seeing him with another girl. Aliya gets to see Pragya and Abhi together inside a room. She goes and insults Pragya after Abhi leaves from there and tells her that the daughter whom she left behind with him now hates her. Abhi then goes out to look for Pragya but to avail. He also schools Aliya for trying to hurt Pragya. Let’s get into the details of the preview now.

In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Pragya breaks down after being insulted by Aliya and sits down behind a bed. Abhi, on the other hand, is looking for Pragya as he wants her to meet their other daughter, Rhea. He then calls out her name only to hear a sound from inside the room. Thereafter, Abhi enters that very room to check whether Pragya is there. What happens next? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

