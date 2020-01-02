Kumkum Bhagya Preview, January 2, 2020: Ranbir gets nervous in front of Pragya and Sarita

In the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Ranbir and Aryan will reach Prachi's residence. Ranbir will be, however, very much nervous in front of Pragya and Sarita.

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Aliya advises Rhea not to confront Ranbir. She asks her to behave as a good girl instead so that he realizes his mistake. Aliya also asks Rhea to throw Prachi out of Ranbir’s heart. Meanwhile, Prach gets irritated on being repeatedly asked about Ranbir by everyone. She also tells Pragya and Sarita that Ranbir flirts with almost every girl and is an immature guy who is not serious in life.

Prachi’s words remind Pragya of Abhi who previously had similar characteristics like Ranbir. Prachi then describes about the guy she would like to love in front of Pragya and Sarita. Meanwhile, Rhea tries to impress Ranbir through her good behaviour. Later on, she goes in search of Sanju. On the other hand, Ranbir is not able to remember whether he had proposed Prachi the other night or not. He also enquires about the same from his friend Aryan.

The two of them finally head to Prachi’s residence in order to find out the truth. Ranbir is, however, very much nervous and talks about numerous things in front of Aryan. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Ranbir and Aryan are sitting in front of Pragya and Sarita. Aryan tells Ranbir that it seems like the latter is getting a treatment like that of a son – in – law in the house. Moreover, they also talk about how Sarita is starring at him. What happens next? Stay hooked to know more.

