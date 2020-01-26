Kumkum Bhagya Preview, January 27, 2020: Sanju refuses to leave the city

In the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Aliya will ask Sanju to leave the city. However, he will refuse to leave.

In the previous episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Meera slips down the stairs while thinking about Abhi’s wife. Abhi tends to her wounds but later on goes to meet Pragya with Purab. Prachi and Ranbir go to her residence in the midst of which he saves her from getting hit by a bicycle. Prachi falls into Ranbir’s arms post which Shahana spots them in that position. She also realizes that the two of them are in love with each other.

Abhi waits at a restaurant for Pragya but ends up noticing Sanju there. He chases Sanju as Rhea and Aliya turn mute spectators there. Aliya sneaks away from Abhi and Purab post which she tries helping Sanju to escape. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kumkum Bhagya, it has been shown that Abhi searches for Pragya everywhere but is unable to find her. He tells Purab that she might not show up again.

Pragya and Ranbir reach the coffee point where Abhi is waiting for her. Meanwhile, Aliya asks Sanju to leave and tells him that she will call him when required. However, he ends up saying that if he leaves then Ranbir will take away Prachi from him. What happens next? Will Aliya be able to convince Sanju and make him leave? Will Abhi be able to meet Pragya this time? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

